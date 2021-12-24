This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Harley-Davidson teases new motorcycle ahead of global reveal next month
The upcoming new motorcycle could be a variant of any existing model, or it can be a completely new model altogether, but it is too soon to comment on the model as not much has been revealed as of now.
Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson has some major plans for the year 2022. The company is also planning on introducing more electric bikes under its premium EV brand LiveWire. If recent global media reports are to be trusted, the company will introduce ‘S2 Del Mar’, the LiveWire One's sibling in the next few years.
The new motorcycles are going to be based on the company's new proprietary scalable modular ‘Arrow’ platform. This new platform has been pitted as a cheddar-friendly addition to the middleweight segment. And more models will be added in the future using the same platform.