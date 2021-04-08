Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 India launch in June 2021

Harley-Davidson is gearing up to introduce the new Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle in the Indian market soon. The company's India website shows the availability of the motorcycle as soon as June 2021.

As per the official website, the bike will be introduced in both the variants - Pan America 1250 Standard and Pan America 1250 Special. Both the variants come in different colour options as well as features. The higher-spec 'Special' variant comes with a unique Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) feature and semi-active electronic suspension.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp announces huge discounts on custom Harley-Davidson models)

Both the variants get the same 1,252 cc, Revolution Max 1250 liquid-cooled, v-twin engine which is known to deliver 150 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The transmission option is a six-speed unit.

Some of the key features on the higher-spec Pan America 1250 Special include its semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, heated hand grips, steering damper, adjustable rear brake pedal, tyre pressure monitoring system, standard centre stand, adaptive ride height, Aluminium skid-plate, and tubeless spoked wheels.

The Standard trim get five riding modes to choose from. These modes include four pre-programmed (Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus,) as well as one custom mode which can be set as per rider's own preferences. The Special trim gets two additional modes that are customisable.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson's upcoming baby 300 cc cruiser: All we know so far)

As far as prices go, expect the new Pan America 1250 to start from ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom) and extend up to ₹23 lakh (ex-showroom).