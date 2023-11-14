Hero HF Deluxe is one of the most popular 100 cc commuter motorcycle in India
The HF Deluxe is priced between Rs 61,620 and Rs 68,768. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The HF Deluxe is so popular because of ease of maintenance, reliability and affordability.
The HF Deluxe is offered in four variants. There is a base variant, drum brake kick start, drum brake self start and i3S drum brake self start
The bike gets a five-year warranty and five free services as standard.
Hero HF Deluxe comes from the familiar 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.
The 2023 edition was updated to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms bringing an OBD2 device for real-time emission data and E20 fuel compliance.
The bike was recently launched in the Black Canvas Edition
Other colour schemes on offer are Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red.