Xtreme 125R to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion

Hero MotoCorp is undoubtedly the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the most crowded two-wheeler market in the world. After conquering the commuter motorcycle segment with widely popular models like Splendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is now aiming higher. Over the last few years, the two-wheeler manufacturer has been emphasising on transforming its image from the common man's two-wheeler brand to an affordable premium two-wheeler brand.

From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a

Over the last few years, Hero MotoCorp has taken several steps that indicate the brand's ambition towards the premium motorcycle segment. From taking an aggressive product strategy towards introducing premium commuter motorcycles and high-end models to tying up with legendary motorcycle manufacturers like Harley-Davidson, these steps simply testify to Hero MotorCorp's intention.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 roadster breaks cover

Here's a quick look at some of the products that reveal Hero MotoCorp's premium ambition.

Hero Mavrick 440

The latest from the two-wheeler manufacturer's stable is the Hero Mavrick 440, unveiled as the brand's potential new flagship motorcycle. Based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which came as a milestone product under the Hero and Harley collaboration and as the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle ever, the Hero Mavrick 440 could usher in the brand into a new era.

Watch: Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: Highlights

Hero Xtreme 125R

Another major product from the brand that has been launched in the Indian market is the Xtreme 125R, which comes as a 125 cc commuter motorcycle in the packaging of a premium product. The sharp styling and host of upmarket features make it an appealing proposition. Powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, the Xtreme 125R churns out 11.5 bhp of peak power and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque while also promising an impressive 66 kmpl of mileage.

Hero Xoom 160

While Hero MotoCorp holds the dominant position in the motorcycle market, it also has a stronghold in the scooter segment, which has been growing rapidly over the last couple of years. The two-wheeler giant showcased a 160 cc version of Hero Xoom at the EICMA 2023 in Milan, which marked the brand's ambition towards bringing in high-capacity adventure scooters. The Hero Xoom 160 is expected to launch in India in the near future.

