Hero Xoom, Splendor, Passion available with special festive offers

Hero MotoCorp has announced the second edition of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust 

It brings model refreshes, new colour schemes and finance offers on select two-wheelers

The OEM is offering a cash bonus of up to 5,500 and an exchange bonus of up to 3,000 across its range

It has also announced 'Buy Now, Pay in 2024' finance scheme

The scheme allows customers a more flexible payment option

Customers can also avail of vehicle loans with interest rates starting from 6.99%

Customers can avail Aadhar-based loans and cash EMI options, which will be free from hypothecation fees

The brand has also introduced new colours on its bikes and scooter range

Hero Xoom LX variant will now be available in Pearl White Silver and Pleasure LX in Matte Vernier Grey
Hero Super Splendor gets new paint schemes as well. For details...
