Hero Xoom, Splendor, Passion available with special festive offers

Hero MotoCorp has announced the second edition of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust
It brings model refreshes, new colour schemes and finance offers on select two-wheelers
The OEM is offering a cash bonus of up to ₹5,500 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000 across its range
It has also announced 'Buy Now, Pay in 2024' finance scheme
The scheme allows customers a more flexible payment option
Customers can also avail of vehicle loans with interest rates starting from 6.99%
Customers can avail Aadhar-based loans and cash EMI options, which will be free from hypothecation fees
The brand has also introduced new colours on its bikes and scooter range
Hero Xoom LX variant will now be available in Pearl White Silver and Pleasure LX in Matte Vernier Grey