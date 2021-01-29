Exclusive: Benelli TRK 502X India launch to take place by March'21

Benelli India on Friday introduced the much-awaited BS 6-compliant TRK 502 motorcycle in the country starting at ₹4.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While the standard model was shown a green light, the adventure focused TRK 502X was still kept undercover.

On the sidelines of the launch, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, told HT Auto during a telephonic interaction that the company will launch the new 2021 TRK 502X in India in the first quarter of the current calendar year. "It (TRK 502X) will be launched in the first quarter this year", Jhabakh said.

While the Benelli TRK 502 is a more road-focused, touring bike, the TRK 502X will be a proper ADV setting sight on adventure enthusiasts. Goes without saying, given the dedicated adventure-focused kit, it will be priced slightly higher than the standard model, say somewhere around ₹5.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will use the same BS 6-compliant engine which was introduced today with the TRK 502. The powertrain is a 500 cc twin-cylinder engine that churns out 47.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6000 rpm. The transmission option will include the same six-speed gearbox.

The new TRK 502 BS 6 has joined the front line with the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS 6 which was introduced in India in 2020. The brand only has two bikes in its portfolio currently but has promised an action-packed 2021 since a few model launches were delayed due to the pandemic last year and will be launched later this year.