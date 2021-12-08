eBikeGO acquires license to manufacture, sell Muvi electric scooter in India

eBikeGo, the electric two-wheeler mobility platform has announced that it has managed to acquire the product license rights to manufacture the Muvi electric scooter from Torrot (Spanish automotive company) in India. This scooter will be sold in India, as well as exported to the worldwide markets.

The company said in a recent press statement that it aims to capture 5% of the overall worldwide electric two-wheeler market with its manufacturing.

The company also informed that it is optimistic that the Muvi electric scooter will perform well in India and boost the adoption of EVs in the country.

The company said that it is glad to have received the license of manufacturing Muvi in India. "We are extremely happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing Muvi, one of the leading electric vehicles from renowned international automotive company Torrot in India. Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence," said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

The Muvi electric scooter is a lightweight, battery-powered scooter. It weighs only 83 kg and is capable of producing 4.1 CV (3 kW) of power from its electric motor which is equivalent to the power output from a regular 125 cc scooter. It can hit a top speed of 60 kmph and can cover a total full-charge range of 100 km in Eco mode. It uses a swappable battery which can be exchanged at any of the battery swapping stations.

The key highlight of the Muvi is that it is an IoT and AI-enabled electric scooter that comes with connected features that can be monitored via a smartphone application.