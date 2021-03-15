New Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, Scrambler Desert Sled launched in India

Ducati on Monday announced the launch of two all-new Scrambler bikes for the Indian market. The all-new Scrambler Nightshift model has been priced at ₹9,80,000 lakh, and the Scrambler Desert Sled has been priced at ₹10,89,000 Lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, India).

While the Scrambler Nightshift is a road-ready Café Racer style motorcycle featuring a flat seat and a wide handlebar, the new Scrambler Desert Sled is an adventure-focused offering that has been tuned to go off the roads.

Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Scrambler is one of the most bohemian and maverick offerings from the house of Ducati. Over the years, our Scrambler customers have taken the road less traveled and have achieved things which is a matter of great pride, not only them but for us as well."

Both the Scrambler Nightshift and Desert Sled models feature the same 803 CC L-twin two-valve engine which has been rated to deliver a maximum power output of 73 HP at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox. There is a wet multi plate type clutch with hydraulic control and a servo-assisted slipper function that limits rear-wheel destabilization during down-shifts.

"To introduce more such possibilities, we are delighted to introduce the all-new Scrambler Nightshift and the Desert Sled. The sophisticated design shows the extensive research which has gone behind the two bikes and we surely believe that all riders, new and experienced, will be able to use these motorcycles to challenge their riding skills and fulfill their dreams of owning a Scrambler," Chandra added.

Ducati has started accepting bookings of its new Scrambler models across all its authorised dealerships. The deliveries of the same will commence soon, the company added.