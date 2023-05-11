Ather riders can soon auto-reply while declining calls from scooter dashboard

Published May 11, 2023

With this feature, riders will not have to take their phones out of pocket

The brand also recently updated the Ather app with new features

The RideStats are now called RideStory

This is where rider can check trends and milestones of his or her rides

In the service tab, riders can check their service history

They can also get updates on the status of the vehicle when getting it serviced

 Ather is also investing in building community shared charging for residential societies

The application would now show up these new chargers

 Moreover, the charging history is now available
