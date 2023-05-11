Ather riders can soon auto-reply while declining calls from scooter dashboard

With this feature, riders will not have to take their phones out of pocket
The brand also recently updated the Ather app with new features
The RideStats are now called RideStory
This is where rider can check trends and milestones of his or her rides
In the service tab, riders can check their service history
They can also get updates on the status of the vehicle when getting it serviced
Ather is also investing in building community shared charging for residential societies
The application would now show up these new chargers
Moreover, the charging history is now available