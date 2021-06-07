Ducati rides in 2021 Diavel 1260 in India at 18.49 lakh

Ducati India on Monday launched the much-awaited Diavel 1260 sports cruiser at ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Like the newly launched Panigale V4, the Diavel 1260 has also been introduced in two variants - Standard and S. While the standard version has been priced at ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Dark Stealth colour option, the S version costs ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two themes - Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.

The Diavel 1260 is basically a power cruiser that has been given a very sporty design to appeal to a new set of customers that prefer sports bike level performance from a cruiser motorcycle. It rides on a super-wide 240 mm wide tyre at the rear that gives the Diavel a very distinctive appeal.

At the heart of the new Diavel 1260 motorcycle sits a 1262 cc Testastretta DVT engine, which is now BS 6-compliant. This engine has been rated to pump out 162 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

The new Diavel 1260 gets a Cruise Control system along with three customisable riding modes. That said, its electronics kit also includes other features such as ABS Cornering EVO, DTC EVO, DWC EVO, DPL EVO, DQS and various Riding Modes.

While the standard trim of the Diavel 1260 features a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, the higher-spec 'S' trims also additionally features Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) with Bluetooth for telephony and turn-by-turn navigation. Moreover, features such as Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL) system and three riding modes- Urban, Touring, and Sport, come as standard on both the trims.