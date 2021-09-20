Ducati Monster bookings opened for 1 lakh ahead of launch this week

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has kicked off booking process for its upcoming Monster and the Monster Plus motorcycles in India. One can book the all-new Monster or Monster Plus superbikes for a token amount of ₹one lakh.

Ducati will hold a digital launch event later this week to ride in the new Monster and Monster Plus superbikes for the Indian enthusiasts.

The digital launch event will take place on September 23. Ducati has said that the deliveries of these superbikes will begin soon after the launch.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India, said, "The new Monster has already witnessed a stupendous response in the global market, and this is especially true of young riders and enthusiasts. We're thrilled to bring the new Monster and Monster Plus to the Indian market, and let our riders experience the sportiest naked we've made for the middleweight segment."

The Ducati Monster superbike is powered by a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine. It is now more powerful, thanks to the new engine which is capable of churning out maximum output of 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard.

According to Ducati, the engine, which has been tweaked for the new generation Monster, delivers a stronger low and mid-range power and a flatter torque curve due to increase in displacement. It is also about 2.5 kgs lighter in comparison with the older generation models, helping it to outperform its predecessor, at least on paper.

The bike gets a host of electronics rider aids such as Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control - all adjustable to different levels of intervention. It also gets Launch Control and three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). There is also a new 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster on the updated Monster.

When compared to the Monster 821, the new bike is a mammoth 18 kilos lighter and now has a seat height of 32.3 inches which seeks to ensure that riders of any height would be able to be comfortable on it.