Ducati launches BS 6 Scrambler range in India. Prices and all details

Ducati on Friday introduced the new BS 6-compliant Scrambler range of bikes in the country. The new models include the MY21 Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Icon Dark and Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro at ₹8.49 lakh, ₹7.99 lakh, and ₹10.99 lakh, respectively (All prices ex-showroom pan India).

The updated MY21 Ducati Scrambler lineup gets new paint schemes, features and BS 6-compliant powertrains. The firm says that the new lineup 'completes the Scrambler ‘Land of Joy’ in India'.

The Scrambler Icon gets updates such as an all-new DRL (Daytime Running Light) headlight, steel teardrop fuel tank with interchangeable aluminum side panels, softer-feel hydraulic clutch control and more. It is now available in “Ducati Red" paint scheme alongside the classic '62 yellow' colour featuring black frame and black seat. Also, not to forget, its 803 cc air-cooled L-twin engine is BS 6-complaint now.

The next in the list - Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable of the trio and has been given a specific 'Matt Black' paint scheme which is exclusive to it only. It sports a completely black dipped frame and seat with grey rim.

The top-of-the-line Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO, as per Ducati is an 'elegant, pure and completely customizable bike' which is now offered with a 'Dark Stealth' livery. While it boasts a similar design as the lower models in the range, but differs in terms of mechanicals as its boasts a 1,079 cc engine and offers a number of electronics and features including Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Cornering ABS. Moreover, it also gets three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City).

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark which are now BS6 compliant also gets a retuned suspension setup which makes it ideal for daily use. I am certain that new as well as seasoned riders will appreciate these changes. For the purists, we are also launching the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, which takes the elements that make the Scrambler range such a joy to ride, a notch above. The reinforced chassis, and the Dark Stealth paint job makes the 1100 Dark Pro as good to look at as it is to ride. We can't wait for people to try our first offerings for 2021 that are meant to be ridden hard, and ridden far!"