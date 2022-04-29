Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Hypermotard 950 Rve Limited Edition Launched: All You Need To Know

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE limited edition launched: All you need to know

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE comes with a fairly unique graffiti-inspired paint scheme.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 29 Apr 2022, 11:46 AM
The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.

Ducati has announced the launch of the limited-edition Hypermotard 950 RVE motorcycle in the US market. The bike will be limited to only 12 units and all these models will be available for purchase through pre-order only. 

On the outside, the new Hypermotard 950 RVE comes with a fairly unique paint scheme which is graffiti-inspired. The company claims that this paint scheme has taken inspiration from raw street art. The company also claims that the process of its exterior styling involved some high skilled painters working in phases to put together extremely thin and fine decals. The company further adds that this was a ‘time-consuming’ process thus only 100 units of this will be produced. 

(Also Read: In pics: Ducati Multistrada V2 comes increasing heat in adventure tourer segment)

Save for the exterior updates, the rest of the details on the model remain unchanged. It still draws power from the same 937cc L-Twin engine responsible for delivering 114bhp of maximum power. The engine comes mated to the same 6-speed transmission.   

Some of the key features of the model include Bosch Cornering ABS technology with a Slide By Brake function, Wheelie Control System, and Traction Control System. For braking, it uses a four-piston front and two-piston rear Brembo brake calipers, and the suspension duties are taken care by a fully adjustable suspension system that comes standard.

The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer. Pricing for the new Ducati starts at $15,695 (equivalent to 12 lakh) excluding destination. At this price, it fits right between the Hypermotard 950 ($14,195) and the Hypermotard 950 SP ($17,695) in the US market. 

Meanwhile, in India, Ducati has recently announced the launch of the new Mulstristarda V2 motorcycle.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 11:46 AM IST
