Ducati Diavel V4 launched: 5 things to know

Ducati India recently announced that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador. Along with it, they also launched the Diavel V4 in the Indian market and delivered the first unit of the motorcycle to Ranveer Singh. Diavel V4 has become an icon of sorts because of its design. Here are five things that one should know about the Ducati Diaval V4.

Ducati Diavel V4: Engine

Powering the Ducati Diavel V4 is a V4 Granturismo engine with a cubic capacity of 1,158 cc. It puts out 165 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter. Ducati says that the engine requires a valve clearance check every 60,000 km. There are also four riding modes on offer - Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet.

Ducati Diavel V4: Features

Ducati is known to load its motorcycles with several performance-related features and Diavel V4 is no different. It comes with Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, Anti-lock braking system and 3 Power Modes. However, being a power cruiser, the Diavel V4 also comes with cruise control to comfortably munch miles out on the highways. There is also a 5-inch TFT colour display that also gets Ducati Multimedia System and turn-by-turn navigation.

Ducati Diavel V4: Chassis

Ducati is using a monocoque aluminium frame for the Diavel V4 instead of a steel trellis frame. This has helped in saving a lot of weight. It weighs 236 kg which is 12 kg lighter than a standard Diavel. The swingarm on the motorcycle is a single-sided unit and the rear subframe is still a steel trellis frame.

Ducati Diavel V4: Hardware

Braking duties on this behemoth of a motorcycle are done by double 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a 265 mm disc with two-piston calipers from Brembo at the rear.

Ducati Diavel V4: Price

Ducati has priced the Diavel V4 in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹25.91 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries of the Ducati Diavel V4 will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

