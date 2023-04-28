Copyright © HT Media Limited
What are the differences between Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition and Chetak?

Bajaj launched its first electric scooter back in 2020. It was named Chetak after the success of the original Chetak scooter which was a massive success in the Indian market. In 2023, Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak Premium Edition which gets a few upgrades over the standard Chetak. Here are all the differences between the Bajaj Chetak and Chetak Premium Edition:-

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 14:37 PM
Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition gets some cosmetic changes as well as a new coloured LCD console.

Bajaj Chetak vs Chetak Premium Edition: Cosmetic changes

Bajaj Chetak and Chetak Premium Edition look quite similar. The Premium Edition comes with body-coloured rearview mirrors, a dual-tone seat and the wheel rims get branding decals. Moreover, the grab rail and footrest casting is finished in charcoal black trim. Overall, the Premium Edition does look more up-market than the standard trim.

Bajaj Chetak vs Chetak Premium Edition: New colours

Bajaj added new colours to the Chetak Premium Edition. There is Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black. The standard trim is offered in Brooklyn Black, Velluto Rosso, Indigo Metallic and Hazel Nut.

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak gets a new all-colour LCD console that offers more clarity than before

Bajaj Chetak vs Chetak Premium Edition: Feature additions

In terms of features, Bajaj has added a coloured LCD console to the Premium Edition whereas the standard trim of Chetak gets a digital instrument cluster.

Other features on offer are LED lighting, LED Daytime Running Lamp, sequential turn indicators at the rear, USB charger under the seat, keyless entry, smart key, Hill Hold Assist, Roll Over detection, soft-touch and backlit switches, parking brake and connected technology.

Bajaj Chetak vs Chetak Premium Edition: Battery and range

There are no changes to the electric motor or the battery. It can go up to 108 km in Eco mode on a single charge. There is also a reverse mode and Power mode on offer. The 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor puts out 20 Nm at 1,950 rpm.

Also Read : Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Which electric ride is your choice

Bajaj Chetak vs Chetak Premium Edition: Price

In terms of pricing, the Bajaj Chetak is priced at 1.20 lakh whereas the Chetak Premium Edition costs 1.51 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 14:37 PM IST
