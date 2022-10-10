Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Which electric ride is your choice

After a long wait, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has finally entered the bulging electric vehicle arena with its Vida V1 electric scooter. The Vida V1 electric scooter has been introduced under the two-wheeler manufacturer's sub-brand Vida. Available in two different variants, V1 Pro and V1 Plus, the Vida V1 comes with an eye-catching design that grabs attention at very first glance.

Vida V1 electric scooter booking commences on October 10, and the delivery is slated to start in December 2022. Initially, Via V1 electric scooter will be launched in three cities - New Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The two-wheeler brand plans to launch the scooter in a phased manner. It will be introduced to other cities later.

The Vida V1 electric scooter competes with rivals such as Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak etc.

Here is a comparison of pricing and specifications between Vida V1 and Bajaj Chetak.

Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Price

Vida V1 comes available in two different variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. The two variants of the Vida V1 have been priced at ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Bajaj Chetak, on the other hand, comes priced at ₹151,958 (ex-showroom).

Vida V1 price Bajaj Chetak price ₹ 145,000 - ₹ 159,000 (ex-showroom) ₹ 151,958 (ex-showroom)

Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Specification

Vida V1 Plus offers a 143 km range from a 3.9 kWh battery pack. The V1 Pro, on the other hand, can run 165 km range on a single charge thanks to a larger 3.94 kWh battery pack.

The Vida V1 is claimed to be capable of charging at a rate of 1.2 km per minute from 0-80 per cent. The Vida V1 Pro takes 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent if using a home charger. The V1 Plus can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter comes available in a single variant. The electric scooter with retro styling is capable of running 90 km on a single charge. The scooter's battery is capable of being charged 0-100 per cent in four hours, claims Bajaj Auto.

