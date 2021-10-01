Check out just-launched Toyota C+walk T, an alternate to, well, walking

Toyota Motor Corporation on Friday launched a three-wheeled battery-powered stand-oriented city commuting option called Toyota C+walk T which, while having cute proportions, may well have plenty of real-world application areas as well.

The C+walk T has a flat base of just 150mm and is primarily meant for use in walking areas.

With a minimal footprint, the Toyota C+walk T has space for a single person and boasts of obstacle detection functions that can even detect fellow passengers. It, obviously, is no speed demon and is meant to be operated at walking speeds. The speeds can be adjusted by a user courtesy a speed-adjustment switch.

The C+walk T has a brushless DC motor and is powered by a Lithium-ion battery that can be removed and charged in around 2.5 hours using an AC 100 V charging system. It has accelerator levers on either side of the steering system, along with brake levers. The display screen shows speed and battery levels.

The C+walk T is priced at around 341,000 yen or approximately ₹2.27 lakh.

Toyota says that the idea behind the C+walk T is to offer mobility options to those who may require it. The target audience includes elderly and the specially-abled but even people at large can make use of it to cover relatively short distances within city limits. This includes tour operators and security personnel on daily rounds or even those doing the rounds in factories and manufacturing facilities.

The Japanese auto giant underlines that it is committed to offering freedom of mobility and that it is also developing seated-type and wheelchair-linked-type models in the C+walk series. “By continuing to deliver modes of mobility that are easy to use and inspire a desire to travel, Toyota intends to bring happiness to as many people as possible," a press statement from the company reads.