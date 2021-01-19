Bruce Wayne meets Great Gatsby: Custom BMW R 18 'Spirit of Passion' revealed

In collaboration with Kingston Custom (run by Dirk Oehlerking), BMW Motorrad has revealed a custom R 18 known as 'Spirit of Passion'. The bike features Kingston's signature handmade fairings.

Oehlerking said he wanted to make sure that the R 18 remains intact underneath. In fact, he didn't experiment with new paintwork but rather extended the R 18's original design. Instead of opting for an entirely new structure, Oehlerking worked upon the existing body and gave the R 18 a new and rather unique identity.

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad expands its heritage range with the new R 18 Classic motorcycle)

Mechanicals and chassis of the stock R 18 were retained during the build. “The BMW R 18 is so perfect that I left the technology as it is. The frame is 100% original and so sophisticated that nothing should be changed here", said Oehlerking.

(Also see | More pics of custom BMW R 18 'Spirit of Passion')

Goes without saying, the biggest eye-catcher on the bike is its signature Kingston fairing. The Spirit of Passion benefits from a completely handmade fairing design, including custom handlebar and mudguard. The exhaust has been modified in Kingston Roadster style, while the seating is also custom made using a range of universal accessories. Kellermann indicators sit at the place of stock units, while the LED front headlight now comes integrated inside the fairing. Wheels, suspension, and fuel tank have been carried over from the stock motorcycle, and the overall design is based on classic art deco style.

(Also Read: BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR now costlier in India)

“I put a lot of thought into it beforehand. My motorbikes always convey soul, charm and character. They’re outstanding specimens, so they require great care and attention. I have a constant stream of images running past my mind’s eye when it comes to deciding what style I want to focus on. Once I’ve made that choice, I start with a sketch in pencil and Tipp-Ex. Then I keep going until I know in my heart of hearts: that’s precisely it!" said Oehlerking.