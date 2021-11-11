This e-scooter has a 200km range, claims to be India's most durable

Boom Motors, on Thursday, announced the launch of the new Corbett EV which is claimed to be ‘India’s most durable’ scooter. The new two-wheeler has been priced at ₹89,999 and rivals the likes other battery-powered scooters in the market. The company will be opening up bookings for its e-scooter from tomorrow (Nov 12th, 2021).

Boom's new two-wheeler gets a full charge range of up to 200 km via its 2.3 kWh battery (optionally be doubled to 4.6 kWh). These are swappable batteries that have been offered with a portable charger.

The EV maker claims that its portable charger can be plugged into any household socket. The scooter is capable of hitting a top speed of 75 kmph, while it is capable of supporting 200 kgs of maximum loading.

Corbett EV is claimed to be the first electric scooter to come with a 5-year EMI on vehicle purchase which as per the company has been offered to reduce EMI rates as low as ₹1,699 per month. The EV maker is also offering the best-in-class warranty of 7-years on chassis and 5-years on battery.

“I believe that climate change is the biggest threat in front of us and have made it our mission to eliminate the largest sources of pollution in India – vehicular pollution" said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of Boom Motors.

Speaking about Boom Motor’s journey so far he added, “The entire team at Boom Motors has worked non-stop and tirelessly over the past two years to bring this product to market in record time. We have built a factory in Coimbatore capable of manufacturing 100k bikes per year – unlike many other EV startups, our production has already started, and we are in the process of ramping up. We have localized supply chain not just to India, but inside Tamil Nadu for a significant portion of our parts, and have created hundreds of jobs in the process."