BMW R 1250 GS BS 6 India launch date announced

BMW is all geared up to launch the new R 1250 GS BS 6 adventure motorcycle in India on July 8th. The motorcycle will be launched in two trims - R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure. BMW Motorrad has already commenced the pre-bookings for the bike at its official dealerships in the country.

The new R 1250 GS BS 6 will source power from an updated, Euro5-compliant 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine with a six-speed gearbox. The new engine produces 134bhp at 7,750rpm and 142Nm torque at 6,250rpm.

The India-bound model will share the specifications and features list with the international-spec model. It will benefit from exterior highlights such as a beak-style front, asymmetric headlight design, and an adjustable windscreen.

While the standard model will get alloy wheels, the higher-spec Adventure variant will ride on alloys with tubeless-tyre compatible cross-spoke wheels.

Some of the main standard features on the bike will include full-LED lighting, traction control system, Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display, ABS Pro, hill-start control, three ride modes (Eco, Road, and Rain), and a USB charging socket.

Along with the feature updates, the bikes will get new colour options in the form of Triple Black and Solid White paint schemes. The new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will get the Triple Black colour with a new ice grey colour. The company is also likely to introduce 'Edition 40 Years GS' black and yellow paintwork inspired by the BMW R 100 GS.

As far as pricing goes, expect the model to carry a starting price of somewhere close to ₹18 lakh to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) range.