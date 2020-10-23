BMW Motorrad expands its heritage range with the new R 18 Classic motorcycle

BMW Motorrad on Thursday revealed the new member of the R 18 cruiser family in the form of R 18 Classic. The latest model adds touring grandeur to the company's biggest-engined motorcycle yet.

The latest R 18 Classic stresses up on the versatility and functionality without losing the svelte traditional style. As per BMW, the new R 18 Classic ‘echoes the beginnings of the great touring circuit models’.

It is basically a touring friendly version of the R 18 which comes kitted with a windshield, saddlebags and passenger seat plus an additional LED headlight. The bike rolls on a 16-inch front wheel and also comes with a standard electronic cruise control. To celebrate the launch of the new R 18 Classic, the company is also offering the bike in a 'First Edition' spec colour, with accessories including Mustang seats as well as a Vance & Hines exhaust system.

Mechanically, things remain unchanged. The 'Classic' variant retains the same 1800 cc Big Boxer engine which stands as the most powerful Boxer engine that BMW has ever produced. It has been rated to pump out 91hp at 4,750 rpm, and 150 Nm of torque is recorded between 2,000 rpm and 4,000 rpm.

Despite the old, classic and retro appearance on the outside, the R 18 comes out as a fairly kitted up motorcycle featuring premium technology and rider aids. It is packed around an ‘elaborately crafted’ double-loop steel tube frame and features telescopic fork at the front. The bike also gets adaptive turning lights which lets the rider see around corners more easily while taking a turn. It also gets a circular central instrument console with full integrated digital display.