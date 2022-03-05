Honda SP 125 to TVS Star City+: Best bikes to buy under ₹80,000 in India
There is a huge demand for commuter bikes in India, and OEMs such as TVS, Hero, Honda and Bajaj are leaders when it comes to producing mass-segment products.
In 2021, TVS slapped the Star City plus with tweaks such as redesigned exteriors, new graphics and some feature additions.
There is a huge demand for commuter and sports commuter bikes in India. OEMs such as Hero, TVS and Bajaj are leaders when it comes to producing commuters bikes and majority of these two-wheelers are present under ₹80,000. Here's a quick list of some of the best commuter bikes to buy under this price limit.
Similar BikesFind More Bikes
Tvs Star City Plus
109.7 cc
₹ 63,338 *Onwards
Hero Splendor Ismart
113.2 cc
₹ 65,000 *Onwards
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹ 65,467 *Onwards
Hero Passion Pro
113 cc
₹ 65,740 *Onwards
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 *Onwards
- TVS Star City Plus: TVS Motor Company has sold over 3 million Star City Plus bikes in the country since its launch. The bike promises to outshine its competitor bikes with its excellent fuel economy and good quality built. It gets a 125 cc single cylinder which delivers 6.03 kW at 7350 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 4500 rpm. The engine comes with a 4-speed constant mesh transmission. It is priced from ₹70,205 (ex-showroom) which makes it an affordable option.
- Bajaj Platina 110 ES Disc: This motorcycle has been priced at ₹68 384 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the last update, the company gave it a new colour options as well as a digital instrument console. It is also available in drum variant which is priced at ₹63,846 (ex-showroom).
- Honda SP 125: The SP 125 is one of the best selling models in its segment. It has made its name for its reliability and good quality built. It gets a 123.94cc engine which delivers 8kW at 7500 rpm and 10.9 N-m at 6000 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed transmission option. Although is crosses the ₹80,000 mark marginally and is priced at ₹80,587 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
- TVS Raider 125: The company introduced the new Raider in the Indian market back in 2021. This bike is one of the most feature packed products in the range as it comes with a fully digital instrument console, riding modes and will soon also receive connectivity options. It is currently priced from ₹77,500 (ex-showroom).
- Hero Splendor iSmart: Splendor is the most-selling two-wheeler in India. Over the last few years, it has managed to receive a range of new updates such as a sensor based fuel injection, i3S technology, dual-tone colours and updated diamond frame. It is currently priced from ₹70,390 (ex-showroom) which is neck to neck with its competitors.
First Published Date: 05 Mar 2022, 05:33 PM IST
