Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Quarter-litre monsters on road

Indian motorcycle market has evolved a lot in the last two decades. Gone are the days when 100-110 cc motorcycles used to be the preferable model for the buyers for commuting and 125 cc and above models used to be considered as premium ones. Even scooters now come with 125 cc engines.

The motorcycles with higher displacement engines and higher performance are witnessing increasing demands from the young generation consumers who prefer style, performance, value for money and premiumness - all in a single package. Hence, the demands for sub-500cc and quarter-litre motorcycles are increasing.

If we have to talk about the premium motorcycles, Bajaj Auto certainly demands a special mention thanks to its Pulsar range that created a niche. For decades, the Bajaj Pulsar range has been fascinating the young buyers in India and in the international market as well. The latest addition to the Bajaj Pulsar lineup comes in form of the Pulsar 250 models.

Available in two variants N250 and F250, the former is a naked streetfighter and the latter one is a semi-fairing model. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 competes with rivals such as Dominar 250 and Yamaha FZ 25.

Priced under ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), these quarter-litre motorcycles come promising high performance and practicality blended with premium styling, features. These quarter-litre motorcycles can be a perfect option for anyone who is seeking a motorcycle for regular commuting in and around the city and occasional adrenaline-pumping highway rides.

Here is a spec-sheet based comparison between the two naked streetfighters in the segment, Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Yamaha FZ 25.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Price

Bajaj Pulsar is available at a price of ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Yamaha FZ 25 on the other hand is priced at ₹136,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Clearly, both the rivalling motorcycles are priced very competitively against each other.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Colours

Bajaj Pulsar N250 is available in a single colour option - Techno Grey. Yamaha FZ 25 on the other hand comes available in three different colour options - Metallic Black, Racing Blue and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Dimension

Bajaj Pulsar N250 weighs 162 kg and it comes with 1,351 mm of wheelbase, 165 mm ground clearance. Its 14-litre fuel tank ensures enough juice for a long-range. Yamaha FZ 25 weighs 153 kg and it has a 160 mm ground clearance. The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,360 mm. It gets a 14-litre capacity fuel tank.

Yamaha FZ 250 gets a muscular and appealing design.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Design

Bajaj Pulsar N250 grabs attention easily with its aggressive and sporty naked streetfighter appearance. The motorcycle looks bold and muscular with its overall appearance. It gets LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, muscular fuel tanks, engine block protector, split seats.

Yamaha FZ 25 too comes with a sharp and aggressive design. It gets sculpted front fascia with LED projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The chunky fuel tank, underbody cowl protecting the engine block, split seats, sleek tail section with a stylish taillight, chunky exhaust add visual appeal to the bike.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Features

Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes loaded with a host of features. These include semi-digital instrument clusters with gear indicators, bifurcated LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, sporty body decals etc. Yamaha FZ 25 comes with LED projector lamps, LED daytime running lights, fully digital instrument cluster, LED taillight etc. Both the motorcycles come well equipped with features.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder, twin-valve, oil-cooled FI engine. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 24.5 PS of power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Yamaha FZ 25 on the other hand draws power from a 249 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve engine that is clubbed with a five-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 20.8 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Wheel, brake and suspension

Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets 37 mm telescopic front suspension and monoshock with nitrox at rear. It runs on 17-inch front and rear wheels, wrapped with 100/80-17 tubeless tyres at the front and 130/70-17 tubeless tyres at the rear. Braking energy comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. There is a single-channel ABS.

Yamaha FZ 25 on the other hand gets telescopic front forks and seven-step adjustable monocross suspension at the rear. It runs on 17-inch wheels with the front being wrapped in 100/80-17M/C52P tubeless tyres and the rear getting 140/70-17M/C66S tubeless tyres. For braking duty, it gets disc brakes at both wheels combined with dual-channel ABS. The front wheel gets a 282 mm disc, while the rear gets a 220 mm disc.