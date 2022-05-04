Bajaj Pulsar 250 crosses 10,000 sales mark within six months of launch

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of the new Pulsar 250 range of bikes in the country last year in October. Now the company has announced that its Pulsar 250 has crossed 10,000 unit sales mark within a few months of launch. The bike is also said to have become the fastest-selling 250 cc motorcycle in the country to have breached this sales milestone. It competes against the other 250 cc bikes in the segment such as Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins, KTM 250 Duke and Yamaha FZ25.

The Pulsar 250 range was introduced in the market in two versions - Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. While the introductory prices were kept at ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The pricing has been revised to ₹1.44 lakh and ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Upon launch, both the bikes were introduced in two colour options - Racing Red and Techno Grey, now the company has also added a new Glossy Blue paint scheme on the bikes to extend its colour palette. Save for the updated colour option, no other change has been introduced on the Pulsar 250 considering it is still a fairly new model in the market.

At the heart of both the Pulsar 250 bikes continues to sit the same oil-cooled 249.07 cc engine which is capable of producing 24.5 PS of maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The transmission includes a five-speed gearbox. Features list of the Pulsar 250 comprises LED lighting, Assist and Slipper clutch, gear indicator, USB mobile charging port etc.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto is developing new premium products with the iconic UK-based bike maker Triumph Motorcycles. Both the brands have joined forces to introduce a range of mid-capacity premium bikes.

