Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Ct125x: 5 Things You Should Know

Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know

Bajaj CT is a popular commuter motorcycle, especially in rural areas. This is because it is easy to ride in small towns and is quite reliable as well. Bajaj Auto launched a new version of CT this year, it is called the CT125X and is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle that Bajaj currently has in its line-up. Here are five things that one should know about the Bajaj CT125X.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 16:03 PM
Follow us on:
The CT125X is sold in three colour schemes. They all have the Ebony Black as the base colour and the colour of graphics change. It can be Green, Blue or Red.

Bajaj CT125X: Looks

In terms of design, the CT125X is very similar to the CT110X. So, there is a circular headlamp with a halogen setup and a LED Daytime Running Lamp strip positioned above the headlamp and integrated into the cowl. There is also a headlight guard placed to give a rugged look to the motorcycle. What adds to the ruggedness is the bash plate and the engine guard. Moreover, Bajaj also offers a luggage rack at the rear.

Bajaj CT125X: Specs

A closer look at the engine of Bajaj CT125X.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹50,483 - 62,349 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Ego Li
₹50,880 - 60,774 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Eeve Wind
₹50,900 - 54,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yobykes Yo Drift
₹51,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yukie Shiga
₹51,115 - 54,590 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lohia Oma Star Li
₹51,750 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Bajaj CT125X uses a 124.4 cc, air-cooled engine that uses an intelligent carburettor. The engine produces 10.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Bajaj CT125X: Hardware

Bajaj is using a square tube, semi-double cradle frame as chassis. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front with 125 mm of travel and at the rear, there are SNS shock absorbers with 100 mm of travel.

Also Read : 2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: 5 things you should know

Bajaj CT125X: Variants

Bajaj is offering CT125X in two variants. There is Disc and Drum. As the name suggests, the only difference between the variants is the front brake which will either be a 130 mm drum or a 240 mm disc. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake with CBS on both variants.

Bajaj CT125X: Price

Bajaj CT125X Drum is priced at 71,354 whereas the CT125X Disc costs 74, 554. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj CT125X
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS