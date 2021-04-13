Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen in India

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reopened the bookings for its Chetak electric scooter in India. The two-wheeler can be booked at the company's official website at a reservation amount of ₹2,000. Vehicle post booking warrants cancellation charges have been kept at ₹1,000.

Bajaj Auto has steadily increased the reach of its electric scooter in the Indian market. As of December 2020, the vehicle retailed from a total of 18 dealerships in the country out of which five are situated in Pune and the rest in Bengaluru. Moreover, Bajaj also has plans for Chetak in the international market. The automaker has officially registered the Chetak's design for Europe in 2020. The patent was registered at the (EUIPO) European Union Intellectual Property Office. It has been granted a registration validity until November 2029.

(Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric vs TVS iQube Electric scooter: February sales)

The Chetak brand was reintroduced in India back in early 2020. Unlike the original Chetak scooters, this time around it came with an electric motor instead of ICE powertrain. In terms of mechanicals, the Chetak now sources power from an electric motor that delivers 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power). The power is transmitted to the rear wheel with a unique automated transmission. The motor is juiced up from a 3kWh, lithium-ion battery that is rated for a full charge range of 95 km (Eco mode) and 85 km (Sport mode).

(Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 creates national record for fastest quarter-mile wheelie)

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has announced a new price hike for its entire range of two-wheelers for the month of April. Its Dominar range of bikes have now become costlier in India by as much as ₹3,000. (More details here)