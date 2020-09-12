Bajaj Auto to launch Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 in India soon

Bajaj Auto introduced the Husqvarna brand in India in February. The lineup from the Swedish motorcycle brand included the 250 cc iterations of the Svartpilen, Vitpilen motorcycles. Now the company is gearing up to launch the bigger Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 in India towards the end of this year. For the record, the new bikes have also been spotted getting tested on the roads a few days back, hinting that the launch will likely happen soon.

(Also Read: Husqvarna's electric scooter likely to debut in 2021)

As seen in the case of smaller bikes, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 will use the KTM's 390 Duke as the base bike and will share several mechanical components and features with the orange machine. Expect the bigger Husqvarna bikes to get the same WP USD front forks, rear monoshock, braking system, Trellis frame, and more, sourced from the 390 Duke.

Also, goes without saying, the 373.3 cc single-cylinder powerplant will be shared with the Swedish bikes. This liquid-cooled engine has been tuned to pump out 43.5 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The overall output is likely to remain unchanged in the 401 Twins.

While the Husqvarna bike will source the hardware and the engine from the KTM 390 Duke, the exterior design and styling will be copied from the existing 250 Twins. Additionally, the bigger Husqvarna may sport some additional features for more exclusivity.

(Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 receives its first price hike since launch)

In terms of general features, bits like full-LED lighting, fully-digital instrument cluster, Bosch ABS will most likely make way inside the upcoming 401 Twins.

While the current 250 Twins have been priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bigger bikes will retail at a significant higher price tag, somewhere around ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).