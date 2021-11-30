Top Sections
The spy image throws light on the left rear quarter of the scooter that shows details such as split style saddle, differently designed grab handle, new tyre hugger and swingarm section.

Bajaj Auto's new electric scooter spotted along with Chetak

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 10:01 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The upcoming Bajaj electric scooter could come out to be a more premium offering against the existing Chetak EV.

  • New electric scooter from Bajaj could be launched in India next year. 

Bajaj Chetak is expected to introduce a new electric scooter in the Indian market based on the rumours emerging from the latest spy shot of a new Bajaj electric scooter being spotted testing alongside the Chetak in the outskirts of Pune. 

While the details on this upcoming Bajaj electric scooter are limited, the spy shot (above) suggests that the exterior body of this two-wheeler remains notably different in comparison to the Chetak EV.

(Also Read: Previous owner of Pulsar 220F takes delivery of India's first Bajaj Pulsar 250)

The spy image throws light on the left rear quarter of the scooter that shows details such as split style saddle, differently designed grab handle, new tyre hugger and swingarm section. Also, bits such as rear suspension, rear fender, and tail section, are entirely different when compared to the Chetak electric scooter. The reason that makes us believe that this is going to be an electric scooter is because of the presence of the hub-mounted motor that is clearly visible in the spy image. 

Though official details aren't available at the moment, the new scooter could come out to be a more premium offering against the Chetak electric. It could boast a longer range, and a more powerful motor to compete against the rivals such as the TVS iQube, and the Ola S1 electric scooter. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Quarter-litre monsters on road)

For reference, the Chetak electric uses a 3.8kW motor fueled by a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack offering a range of 95km (in Eco mode). 

Expect the scooter to make a public debut somewhere around the festive season of 2022, but nothing is certain as of now. 

 

  • First Published Date : 30 Nov 2021, 09:55 AM IST