Bajaj Auto reopens bookings for Chetak electric in Pune and Bengaluru

Bajaj Auto has announced the reopening of bookings for its popular Chetak electric scooter in the cities of Pune and Bengaluru on Wednesday. Customers interested in the Chetak scooter can register at the company's official website. The company has previously announced a temporary halt on the bookings in Pune and Bengaluru a few months back.

(Also Read: Pierer Mobility, Bajaj Auto to simplify shareholding structure)

Apart from these cities, Bajaj Auto has very recently announced the entry of the Chetak e-scooter in new locations including - Mysore, Mangalore, and Aurangabad. The company opened bookings for the Chetak e-scooter in these cities on July 22nd. Previously in April 2021, Bajaj has also announced the entry of the Chetak in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The automaker is continuously ramping up the number of locations the e-scooter is available in India. By 2022, the company aims to add 22 cities across the country to the list of Chetak's retail touchpoints.

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is available for sale in India in two variants - Urbane and Premium. While the lower Urbane has been priced at ₹1.42 lakh, the higher Premium trim retails at ₹1.44 lakh (both ex-showroom, Pune).

The scooter runs on a 3.8kW motor that sources charge from a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. The scooter is offered with a top speed of 70kmph and has a claimed full-charge range of 95km (in Eco mode). It can be charged at home using a conventional 5A power socket.

Some of the scooter's main features include full LED lighting, illuminated switchgear, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, and it comes along with smartphone app functionalities as well.

(Also Read: TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Chetak Electric's home turf of Pune)

The Chetak Electric is a rival to the likes of the TVS iQube and Ather 450X battery-powered scooters.