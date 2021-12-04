Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Bajaj Auto beats Hero MotoCorp, becomes top motorcycle brand in November
Low interest in commuter models and higher preference for high-end bikes played a key role in favour of Bajaj Auto in November 2021.

Bajaj Auto beats Hero MotoCorp, becomes top motorcycle brand in November

1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 09:26 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • November 2021 was one of the rare occasions when Bajaj Auto was able to beat Hero MotoCorp in overall motorcycle sales.

Bajaj Auto in November became the top-selling motorcycle brand in India, combining both domestic and export numbers. The Pune-based motorcycle major registered 338,473 units last month, 12 per cent down from its own sales performance in November 2020, when it sold 384,993 units. Hero MotoCorp, the longstanding pole position holder in the Indian two-wheeler market has sold 329,185 units of motorcycles last month, combining both domestic and export numbers.

Similar Bikes

Bajaj Ct100

102 cc
₹ 40,730 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Sport

109.7 cc
₹ 46,375 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Platina 100

102 cc
₹ 46,816 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Hf Deluxe

97.2 cc
₹ 47,385 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Cd 110 Dream

109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Ct110

115.45 cc
₹ 50,483 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto two-wheeler domestic sales dip 23% in November, sells 144,953 units)

Hero MotoCorp posted a 39 per cent slump in overall motorcycle sales in November 2021, as compared to the same month last year, when it recorded 541,437 units. However,

November 2021 was one of the rare occasions when Bajaj Auto was able to beat Hero MotoCorp in overall motorcycle sales. However, Hero MotoCorp remained on top of the two-wheeler table, combining both its motorcycles and scooter sales. While Bajaj Auto sold 338,473 units in domestic and international markets, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 349,393 units of two-wheelers in domestic and international markets.

Bajaj Auto, despite recording a two per cent dip in its export numbers, witnessed more than half of its motorcycle sales coming from international markets. It shipped 193,520 units of motorcycles to overseas markets and registered 144,953 units in the domestic market.

Among its international markets countries in Latin America and Africa, the homegrown motorcycle major recorded higher sales numbers. Bajaj Auto currently sells its motorcycles to nearly 70 countries around the world.

Hero MotoCorp on the other hand is a specialist in the lower displacement motorcycle segment. The homegrown two-wheeler brand has a stronghold in the commuter segment, which was impacted in India due to the late withdrawal of monsoon in many parts of the country, as crop harvesting was delayed.

This impacted Hero MotoCorp's sales in the rural belt where the company has a strong consumer base. A slowdown in the entry-level commuter bike segment and consumer preference shifting towards high-end models too played a key factor against Hero MotoCorp.

 

 

 

  • First Published Date : 04 Dec 2021, 09:26 AM IST