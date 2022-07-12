Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Auto Announces Price Hike On Dominar 400, 250 Bikes. Check New Prices Here

Bajaj Auto announces price hike on Dominar 400, 250 bikes. Check new prices here

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has become expensive by 3,152, while the Dominar 250 has received a higher price hike and now costs 6,400 more.
By : Updated on : 12 Jul 2022, 12:44 PM
New Bajaj Dominar 400 sports tourer

Bajaj Auto's Dominar series of bikes have become dearer in India. While the Dominar 400 has now become expensive by 3,152, the Dominar 250 now costs 6,400 more. After the latest price increment, the Dominar 400 now costs 2,23,538 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the smaller Dominar 250 is now priced at 1,75,002 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The revised prices have come into effect starting this July.

The Dominar 250 was updated previously with three new colour options last year in August, but apart from the new colours, the bike remained largely unaltered. At its heart sits a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 26.6bhp at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm at 6,500rpm. On the other hand, the Dominar 400 gets a bigger 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which churns out 39.42bhp and 35Nm of peak torque.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Dominar 250
248.77 cc
₹1.54 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Ct100
102 cc
₹40,730 - 58,080 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
₹46,816 - 65,952 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹50,483 - 62,349 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto launches Chetak escooter in this new city)

Bajaj Auto has previously also introduced the accessorized version of the bike in October last year. The same version was also introduced in the global market earlier this year. It was factory fitted with touring accessories such as knuckle guards, a tall windscreen, a pillion backrest, a luggage carrier, and saddle stays.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Dominar 400 also comes equipped with a nicely integrated navigation stay, allowing riders to attach a navigation device to the vehicle. This stay is made of cast aluminum and has been positioned ergonomically so as to avoid blocking the road view. The bike gets USB charging port so that smartphones can be charged on the go. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto inaugurates new Akrudi EV plant to boost Chetak's production)

With the Dominar 400 and Dominar 250, Bajaj Auto targets a specific set of customers that prioritise long-distance touring. 

 

 

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India Bajaj Dominar Dominar 250 Dominar 400
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS