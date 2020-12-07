Ather to expand India presence, will add 16 new markets for its e-scooter

Ather Energy on Monday announced it is accelerating its plans of adding another 16 cities to the list of markets where its electric scooters will be made available. The Bengaluru-based company has been on an expansion plan for some time now and is looking at adding to its existing customer base for its offerings which currently include the 450X as the key product.

Ather will soon be opening up in Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri. The company states that the expansion plans are in line with the strong demand for its products, dealership requests and the growing demand for test rides. As such, the expansion comes as the second phase of its India plans. "We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months," said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy. "We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfill the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering."

The Indian e-scooter maker recently ended the line for its first key product here - 450 - and announced it will double its efforts to cement the position of the 450X, the successor of sorts. Available in three colour options - Grey, Green and White, the 450X gets a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and has four ride modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and a high-performance mode called Warp.

The 450X claims to touch 40 kmph from standstill in 3.3 seconds in the Warp mode which makes it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category. The e-scooter also claims to recharge quickly with 1.5 kilometres being added to its range per minute of being plugged in.

Additionally, the electric scooter has a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new seven-inch touchscreen dashboard, comes with a color depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor.