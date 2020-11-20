Ather Energy begins deliveries of Ather 450X scooters in Chennai, Bengaluru

Ather Energy, the EV maker from Bengaluru, has announced that it has started deliveries of its flagship scooter Ather 450X in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. The company had earlier committed to begin deliveries of the e-scooter this month, post Diwali.

The Ather 450X is an upgrade of the existing Ather 450 which makes use of a 2.4 kW lithium-ion battery and has peak power figure of 5.4 kW and peak torque figure of 20.5 Nm.

Announcing the commencement of deliveries, Ather Energy also said that it will soon include other cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai in its list of places where customers will get their Ather 450X e-scooters.

Earlier in September, Ather had said that deliveries of the 450X will start in a phased manner and it will be seen on roads across all its operational cities. In the next phase starting December, deliveries of the e-scooter will begin in cities like Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi. In the last phase, Coimbatore and other cities will receive the scooter in the first quarter of 2021.

The Ather 450X e-scooter was launched at the start of 2020 and its price starts at around the ₹1 lakh mark. Ather Energy has recently launched its buyback program for the Ather 450X e-scooter. The 450X will now get an assured buy-back price of ₹85,000 at the end of three years since date of purchase.

Ather Energy is also planning to collaborate with several premium partners to set up new Ather experience centres and fast-charging network, called Ather Grid, across all of its new operational cities to ensure that owners have a hassle-free riding experience.

The company said that it plans to set up 10-15 fast charging points across each city in Phase 1. “The pandemic did disrupt our timelines by a few months, but we have been able to get back on track with our plans. We have also been working very actively with our supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption in the supply chain," said Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy.

Ather Energy currently operates in Bengaluru and Chennai and 2020 will expand to 9 more cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.