All-new Yamaha MT-09 breaks cover in official pictures

Yamaha has revealed the completely overhauled MT-09 streetfighter for 2021. The supernaked comes heavily reworked from inside out, making it sharper, lighter and more powerful than the model it replaces.

The latest model gets a redesigned bodywork. The twin beam headlamps have been replaced by a single unit featuring LED DRLs on the either side. The front end looks narrower and more aerodynamic. The tank panels features a sharper design and there is a new seat to complement updated panels. The tail-end, more or less, remains relatively unchanged.

(Also Read: 2020 Yamaha Ray ZR BS 6 road test review: Sporty scooter with razor sharp looks)

The bike gets TFT instrument console that can be accessed with the use of its switchgear. It has also borrowed a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from the YZF-R1. This system is used to measure fore and aft, up and down, side to side, as well as pitch, yaw and roll. Some of its rider aids include lean-sensitive traction control system, cornering ABS, slide control and wheelie control.

The new Yamaha MT-09 will reach the European showrooms by early 2021.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike now sources power from a bigger 889 cc engine which has a 42 cc larger displacement. It delivers 118 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is BS 6-compliant and features new intakes, a redesigned fuel injection system and a completely new exhaust. Moreover, the updated powertrain also uses new camshafts, pistons, rods and crankcases

(Also Read: FZS-FI Dark Knight launched with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App)

Apart from a new body design and powertrain, the company has also used a completely new frame. It now features a deltabox frame which is lighter in overall weight and is claimed to be more rigid. Also, the subframe and the swingarm are also new. The bike now tips the scales at 189 kgs.

It will reach the European showrooms by early 2021. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the bike. As far as its India launch goes, the bike may arrive in the country by late-2021, or early-2022.