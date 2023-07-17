75 Royal Enfield bikes begin 18-day-ride to world's highest motorable pass

A batch of 75 Royal Enfield bikes have embarked on a journey to Umling La Pass, the world's highest motorable pass at 19,024 ft, as part of the 19th edition of Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey. The ride spanning 3,050 kilometres was flagged off from Delhi and the group of riders will take 18 days to reach the destination, covering some adventurous terrains in northern India.

During its flag-off, the riding contingent was blessed by Buddhist lamas in a Ladakhi style. The riders consisted of people from all over the world, including places like Netherlands, Singapore and Indian cities like Madurai, Kasargod, and Srivilliputhur, among others. The riders will follow the Jammu-Srinagar route and make a stop at the Kargil War memorial, Dras, to pay homage to martyrs.

From there on, the team will move towards Leh and then ride to Umling La. After traversing the highest motorable pass, the contingent will move towards Manali and then end the ride at Chandigarh. The group of riders will carry forward the awareness campaign for the adoption of responsible travel.

