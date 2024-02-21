2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.24 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2024 Ninja 500 which arrives as a replacement for the Ninja 400 globally. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is priced at an introductory ₹5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja 500 will be available only in the Metallic Spark Black shade.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Specifications

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 is underpinned by a trellis frame and draws power from a larger displacement 451 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The engine gets a bigger 58.6 mm stroke against the 51.8 mm stroke seen in the 399 cc Ninja 400, while the 70 mm bore remains the same. The bigger stroke allows the motor to produce more torque at 42. 6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, up from 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Power output stays the same at 45 bhp and comes in earlier at 9,000 rpm instead of 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets a bigger 451 cc parallel-twin motor that produces more torque over the Ninja 400

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Mechanicals

The Ninja 500 gets telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 310 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets an LCD digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity. Other features include the Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS), a Type-C charging port, and more.

The design language remains familiar with the Ninja 500 and the bike looks identical to the bigger siblings - the Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-10R. The bike gets twin LED headlamps, sharp side fairing and split seats. The seating posture is more upright intended for a sports tourer.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Rivals

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 will compete against a host of offerings including the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390 and the like in the segment.

