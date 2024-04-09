Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 teased ahead of April 10th launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Apr 2024, 08:43 AM
The only cosmetic change expected to the 2024 Pulsar N250 will be new colour schemes along with new graphics.

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the 2024 Pulsar N250 on April 10th. Now, the brand has started releasing new teasers of the updated motorcycle. The teaser reveals that the 2024 Pulsar N250 will get a new red colour scheme among other new ones. Apart from this, we do know that there would be some mechanical upgrades as well in the form of new up-side down forks.

There is a possibility that the up-side down forks are borrowed from the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160. We have experienced the up-side down forks on the NS range of Pulsars and they provide a level of sophistication to the ride quality of the motorcycle. So, we are expecting that the new suspension setup should help the 2024 Pulsar N250 handle better and at the same time have a better ride quality as well.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2024, 08:43 AM IST
