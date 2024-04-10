Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched With New Console, Usd Forks; Priced At 1.51 Lakh

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; Check prices

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 10 Apr 2024, 08:44 AM
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Pulsar N250 now comes with a plethora of upgrades which include wider set of tyres, traction control and new Red and White colour options.
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar N250 for the 2024 model year and the flagship naked Pulsar gets a host of upgrades including new hardware and modern tech. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at 1.51 lakh (ex showroom which, interestingly, means there is no increment over the previous asking price. The features bring the motorcycle up to speed with several premium motorcycles while giving it an edge over other 250 cc offerings.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 now gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, which is now available across the Pulsar N-Series. The new LCD console is a big departure from the part-analogue unit on the predecessor. The new instrument cluster is the same one as seen on the recently launched Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 and brings features multiple trip meters, distance to empty, gear position indicator, digital tachometer and more.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features.

The addition of Bluetooth connectivity further brings call and SMS alerts, phone battery status, signal strength status, and the option to accept or reject calls using the button on the left switch cube.

Bajaj Pulsar N250: Key technical upgrades

The Pulsar N250 gets a revamped front suspension with USD forks replacing telescopic units at the front. The quarter-litre streetfighter gets traction control, wider set of 140 section rear tyres as well as new ride modes for ABS - Rain, Road and On/Off.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon39.0 kmpl
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Seeka SSeagun
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 160
Engine Icon159.7 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Super Soco TS Street Hunter
BatteryCapacity Icon3.84 kWh Range Icon200.0
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Engine Icon199.5 cc Mileage Icon40.36 kmpl
₹ 1.57 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Engine Icon159.7 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Chakan-based manufacturer has also introduced new graphics and colours on the bike - Red and White.

The updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 continues to draw power from the same 249 cc air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike continues to get a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc brake. The bike continues to ride on 17-inch wheels with tubeless tyres.

Other features on the Pulsar N250 include a bi-functional LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs, a USB charging port, and more.

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 will hit the showrooms in a few days from now, while bookings are now open. The updated offering will take on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha MT-15, Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2024, 08:44 AM IST
TAGS: Apache RTR 200 4V Pulsar N250 MT-15 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Bajaj Auto Pulsar 250
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS