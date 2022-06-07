2023 Suzuki Hayabusa breaks cover in new colour options

Suzuki Motorcycle has updated its popular Hayabusa sports tourer bike with new colour options for 2023. Apart from the new colours there is no other update on the bike. The bike has managed to receive three new colours as part of the model year update. It now sports a fully blacked-out paint scheme called Metallic Matte Black with Glass Sparkle Black. In addition, there is also a new Metallic Thunder Grey colour with Candy Daring Red accents. The third option is the Pearl Vigour Blue with Pearl Brilliant White scheme.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 1340cc, inline-four engine. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 188bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 150Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and a standard two-way quick shifter.

Some of the key features on the bike include the use of a six-axis IMU, ride-by-wire throttle, launch control, ABS, five riding modes, and cruise control. In addition to this, the bike also gets a slew of performance and safety features such as a Traction Control System (TCS), low RPM assist function, engine brake control, anti-lift control, active speed limiter and hill/slope control. With the previous generation update, the bike gained an updated suspension setup, grippier Bridgestone Battlasx Hypersport S22 tyres, as well as higher-spec Brembo brakes. These changes have been carried over in the model year updated bike as is.

The MY22 bike is already available in the Indian market in limited numbers. The updated 2023 model is also likely to be seen in India soon. The official launch of the new model is expected to take place sometime closer to the festive season later this year.

