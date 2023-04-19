KTM 390 Adventure X launched in India: 5 things you should know

KTM India has been quite successful with its adventure tourers. Till now, they only had the 250 Adventure and the 390 Adventure. Both of them are not proper adventure tourers because they are based on their Duke counterparts. But KTM did make some changes to the motorcycles so that they are adventure ready and the brand is also working on new Adventure models that will be proper ADVs.

The 390 Adventure was the flagship adventure tourer that the brand used to offer in the Indian market. However, looking at the growing ADV segment in India, KTM decided to offer a lower-spec version of the 390 Adventure so that they can compete better in the segment. The motorcycle is called 390 Adventure X and it sits below the standard 390 Adventure. Here are five things that one should know about the KTM 390 Adventure X.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Looks

In terms of looks, a person won't be able to tell whether he or she is looking at the 390 Adventure or 390 Adventure X. It gets the same LED headlamp and tail lamp and body panels. The 390 Adventure X is offered in two colour schemes - Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Features

When compared to the 390 Adventure, the 390 Adventure X misses out on features such as Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC); Ride modes (street & off-road), cornering ABS, Quickshifter+ and more. However, it continues to come with ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS with off-road mode, a 12V accessory socket and LED lighting. To make the 390 Adventure X more affordable, KTM has replaced the TFT screen with an LCD unit.

There are no changes to the engine or the hardware equipment.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Hardware

KTM India has not made any changes in terms of hardware, the 390 Adventure X continues to come with a split trellis frame that is suspended by 43 mm WP Apex USD front forks and rear monoshock. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Engine

There are no changes to the engine as well. It is the same 373 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid cooling. It puts out 42. 9 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Price

KTM 390 Adventure X costs ₹2.80 lakh (introductory pricing) which makes it ₹59,000 cheaper than the full-fledged 390 Adventure which is priced at ₹3.39 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

