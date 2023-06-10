KTM 390 Adventure X Quick Review: A price-cut version or smart saving?

The recently launched KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is ₹60,000 cheaper than the new spoked wheel version. But is it value-friendly?
The 390 Adventure X retains the same design, chassis, engine, and essential electronics but misses out on a host of other "premium" features
Features like riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, Quickshifter, and a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity are all skipped on the 390 Adventure X
The 390 Adventure X gets budget-friendly MRF MoGrip tyres instead of the grippier Metzeler Tourance tyres seen on the top variants
An LCD screen from the KTM 250 Adventure features on the 390 X and is simple to read despite the low brightness
The front suspension gets big piston front forks instead of open cartridge units, but the travel remains the same at 170 mm up front and 177 mm at the rear
The KTM 390 Adventure X gets the same 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 43 bhp & 37 Nm, so there’s no dip in performance
The 390 Adventure X comes feels more at home on the tarmac and can easily tackle light trails and off-roading patches with ease
We’d like to have a 390 Adventure X with spoked wheels in the future, which would certainly be a value buy