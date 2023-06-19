2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.96 lakh, gets LED headlamp from 390 Duke

KTM India has launched the 2023 200 Duke in the Indian market at ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is ₹3,155 more than the existing 200 Duke. The only change that the motorcycle gets is the new LED headlamp from the 390 Duke. It will be offered in two colour schemes - Electronic Orange and Metallic Silver. The 2023 200 Duke will go against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

The new headlamp means there is a new set of LED Daytime Running Laps as well. This headlamp unit gets an array of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam. The design of the headlamp unit is inspired from the headlamp on the 1290 Super Duke R.

The motorcycle continues to come with a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It churns out 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is also OBD2 compliant and E20 fuel ready.

KTM is using a split trellis tubular frame that is shared with 250 Duke and 390 Duke. The frame is suspended by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Both suspension components are from WP Apex. Then there are the brakes, there is a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The calipers are from Bybre and there is also dual-channel ABS along with SuperMoto ABS (single-channel ABS).

KTM 200 Duke in Metallic Silver colour scheme.

The motorcycle will continue to come with an LCD digital instrument cluster that shows plenty of information and there are tell-tale lights positioned as well.

Also Read : KTM to build 650 cc twin-cylinder motorcycles in India: CEO Stefan Pierer

Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. “The KTM 200 DUKE is celebrated for its unique design, class-leading features, and exceptional READY TO RACE performance. And that’s what makes it the dream bike for young KTM enthusiasts. This LED headlamp upgrade makes the motorcycle sharper & more premium than before. With this upgrade, we are continuing the revolution that was ushered in the performance biking segment when the KTM 200 DUKE was first launched in India".

First Published Date: