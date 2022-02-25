Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Husqvarna Scrambler Prototype Spied Testing On Public Roads

2023 Husqvarna Scrambler prototype spied testing on public roads

Launch of the new Husqvarna Scrambler is likely to take place next year. It will also be accompanied by its cafe-racer derivative - Vitpilen.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 12:15 PM
The upcoming Husqvarna Scrambler seems to be based on the similar neo-retro design theme as the existing Svarptilen 401 motorcycle. (Cycleworld)

Husqvarna is testing the upcoming Scrambler motorcycle which is expected to go on sale in the international markets next year. Though there is no official confirmation yet, it is expected to share the platform with the next-generation model of the Svartpilen 401 which was also recently spotted amidst road tests. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 800
20 kmpl|803 cc
₹ 7.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
803 cc
₹ 9.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹ 10.91 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Husqvarna Vektorr is second electric scooter from Bajaj factory: What to expect)

In terms of exterior design, it seems to be based on the similar neo-retro design theme as the existing Svarptilen 401 motorcycle, although there are some notable differences that make it distinctive. For starters, the round headlamp looks larger and flatter while the fuel tank sports a more muscular design with longer sides. The bike also gets a rack mounted on top of the fuel tank which has been designed quite neatly. On the top of the flat handlebar sits a rectangular instrument cluster which is most likely to a full-colour TFT display.

Over the side, the frame is still a steel trellis design, however, it is now completely redesigned when compared to the existing model, and behind it hangs a braced swingarm that appears to have been borrowed straight off the Husky’s E-Pilen concept bike. 

(Also Read: 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 breaks cover with 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth)

At the rear, the motorcycle sports an extended tail section with a split seat setup. Since the seating is fairly flat, it might be even more comfortable than the Svartpilen's seating arrangement. 

The suspension kit include WP Apex fork which isn't a big surprise, while for braking, it uses calipers identical to the one used on the current Svartpilen bike, however with different brackets. 

Expect the launch of this bike to take place next year. It will also be accompanied by its cafe-racer derivative - Vitpilen. 

 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: Husqvarna Scrambler Husqvarna 2023 Husqvarna Scrambler
Related Stories
India-bound Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of the official debut
24 Feb 2022
A Lamborghini Huracan blown up dramatically to create 999 NFTs
24 Feb 2022
Jeep and Cybertruck in one vehicle? This custom Gladiator Hellfire 6×6 is both
24 Feb 2022
BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range
24 Feb 2022
TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter
24 Feb 2022
MG Motor teases upcoming EV, likely to be called MG 4, ahead of debut this year
24 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV700 to Honda Jazz: Top 10 safest cars in India tested by Global NCAP
23 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS