2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the updated 2023 CB300F motorcycle, which is now OBD-II A compliant. The streetfighter has been priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked at the BigWing dealerships. Its 293cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine churns out 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque.