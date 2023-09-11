Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Honda Cb300f Launched With Obd Ii A Compliant Engine, Priced At 1.7 Lakh

2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the updated 2023 CB300F motorcycle, which is now OBD-II A compliant. The streetfighter has been priced at 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked at the BigWing dealerships. Its 293cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine churns out 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 13:59 PM
Follow us on:
The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.
First Published Date: 11 Sep 2023, 13:59 PM IST
TAGS: Honda CB300F
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS