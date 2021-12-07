2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 range breaks cover: What makes it special

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday rolled out its new Tiger 1200 range of adventure bikes. The new Tiger 1200 range comprises Tiger 1200 GT and Tiger 1200 Rally family of ADVs. Further breaking down the Tiger 1200 GT range which includes three models - Tiger 1200 GT, Tiger 1200 GT Pro, and Tiger 1200 GT Explorer.

The GT, as the name suggests has been designed to be more road-biased against the Rally trim. It gets 19" front and 18" rear cast aluminium wheels.

The new Tiger 1200 Rally family of bikes get a wheel combination of 21" front and 18" rear tubeless spoked wheels. It comes in two iterations - Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20 litre tank) and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (30 litre tank).

At the heart of the new Tiger 1200 sits a new 1160cc engine which as per Triumph is a major step up in comparison to the previous motor. This engine has been tuned to deliver 150PS of maximum power at 9,000rpm, which is 9PS more than the last-gen model. At this output, it comes out as the most powerful shaft drive motorcycle in the class. That said, the overall torque output is also higher than the last-gen model at 130Nm at 7,000rpm. This is 8 Nm more than the last model.

The company says that it has completely remastered the engine to deliver more power output. Everything from bore and stroke, crank, cylinder head, gearbox, clutch, shaft drive and bevel box, is new.

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer have been offered in three colours - Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black and Matt Khaki. While the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer come in Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, and Lucerne Blue options. The Tiger 1200 GT has been made available in only Snowdonia White colour scheme.

One of the key highlights of the new Tiger 1200 is the use of an all-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar System which has been developed by the company in partnership with Continental. This is limited to only GT Explorer and Rally Explorer variants only. Other key highlights of the bike include an all-new Showa semi-active suspension, 7" TFT instruments with integrated My Triumph Connectivity System, optimised Cornering Traction Control with IMU, riding modes, keyless system with ignition, steering lock and fuel cap, all-new LED lighting with DRL, plus Adaptive Cornering Lights (not available on GT), Triumph Shift Assist (standard on all except GT), Heated grips and seats (heated seats standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only) and Hill Hold (not available on GT).