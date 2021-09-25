2022 MV Agusta F3 RR breaks cover: All you need to know

MV Agusta has rolled out the newly updated 2022 F3 RR sports bike for the international markets. The sports bike has received some significant updates over its predecessor including redesigned aerodynamics from the company’s Moto2 race machines.

It now features aerodynamic winglets which come integrated into the front fairing of the sports bike.

The company claims that the addition of the new winglets allows the bike to generate a load of 8kg on the front end when doing 240 kmph. Moreover, the bike has now also received new colour options for 2022 that include Surreal White Gloss/Mamba Red Gloss and Fire Red Matte/Metallic Dark Grey Matte.

(Also Read: Lower-spec MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS breaks cover)

Along with a new set of winglets, the bike has received revised rider aids that include an inertia measurement unit (IMU), cornering ABS, cruise control, eight-level traction control, launch control, and ABS with rear-wheel lift-up mitigation.

The bike has also been added with a Bluetooth-enabled 5.5-inch colour TFT display that allows the rider to access GPS, navigation, and app-controlled engine and rider aids.

The motorcycle has carried over the same 798cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine develops 145bhp at 13,000rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 10,100rpm.

The bike is also offered with an optional Racing Kit that provides the customers with a new Akrapovic exhaust and ECU with a racing map. This kit is claimed to boost the bike's maximum power output to 153bhp.

The new F3 RR has been priced from 21,900 euro which converts to ₹18.96 lakh) as per the current exchange rates. The bike is also likely to arrive in India sometime around the first half of 2021.