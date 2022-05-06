2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India with riding modes

KTM 390 Adventure is now available for purchase in two colour options that take inspiration from the company's new Dakar Rally machines.

KTM has finally launched the much anticipated 2022 390 Adventure motorcycle in the Indian market. The new motorcycle has been priced at ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes out with several notable updates over the previous model. The bike has already started arriving in the company dealerships and the bookings have also commenced.

As part of the latest update, the bike has received multiple riding modes which were previously not available. The new modes include Street and Off-road. These modes offer different levels of traction control intervention depending on the riding condition. Apart from that, another key update on the bike includes the use of new five-spoke alloy wheels, while the previous model used six-spoke alloys. The company claims that the latest units offer ‘increased stiffness and resistance for the rims.’

Also, the bike is now available for purchase in two colour options that take inspiration from the company's new Dakar Rally machines. The 2022 390 Adventure is now available for purchase in KTM Factory Racing Blue and Dark Galvano Black paint schemes. That said, the bike continues to offer features such as lean-sensitive ABS, large 14.5-litre fuel tank, and a full-colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine that is rated to deliver 42.3bhp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

For the suspension duties, the bike uses WP Apex inverted forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock, while braking is handled by a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

