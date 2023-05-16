2023 KTM 390 Adventure comes with fully adjustable suspension

KTM has launched the 2023 iteration of the 390 Adventure motorcycle
The bike retails at a starting price of ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
It will be sold alongside the existing 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X variants
It comes in a new Rally Orange colorway
Its fully adjustable suspension allows riders to customize their ride quality, handling, and comfort
The bike rides on light spoked wheels with black anodized aluminium rims
The KTM bike benefits from a 5-inch color TFT-display
It gets an intuitive handlebar switchgear
It also gets Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D Inertial Measurement Unit