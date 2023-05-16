2023 KTM 390 Adventure comes with fully adjustable suspension

Published May 16, 2023

KTM has launched the 2023 iteration of the 390 Adventure motorcycle

The bike retails at a starting price of 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

 It will be sold alongside the existing 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X variants

It comes in a new Rally Orange colorway

 Check product page

 Its fully adjustable suspension allows riders to customize their ride quality, handling, and comfort

The bike rides on light spoked wheels with black anodized aluminium rims

The KTM bike benefits from a 5-inch color TFT-display

It gets an intuitive handlebar switchgear

It also gets Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D Inertial Measurement Unit
