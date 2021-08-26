2022 Indian Chief range to be launched in India tomorrow: What to expect

Indian Motorcycle will launch its newly updated 2022 Chief range in the Indian market tomorrow (August 27th). While the updated Indian Chief motorcycle range was supposed to arrive in the country earlier this year, the second wave of Coronavirus threw a wrench in the company's launch plans.

The upcoming Indian range will comprise models such as the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. These model will be based on the same, updated 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine which will deliver 162 Nm of peak torque. It will be Euro5/BS 6-compliant and will be seen a range of bikes from Indian Motorcycle.

Needless to say, the updated Indian Chief lineup will feature an updated technology accompanied by new design updates and a new range of Indian Motorcycle accessories which will be made available through the company's official website and authorised dealerships.

In terms of pricing, America's oldest bike maker has already announced that the updated Chief range will start from ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Chief Dark Horse is likely to be the entry-level motorcycle in the new Chief range. The company has also opened bookings for the new bikes on its official website in India. The updated Indian Motorcycle range will rival the likes of cruiser bike options from Harley-Davidson.

Meanwhile, later in the year, Indian Motorcycle will also reintroduce the new FTR range in the country. For the record, the updated FTR is already on sale in the markets outside India.