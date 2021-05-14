2022 Husqvarna Enduro model lineup breaks cover

Husqvarna Motorcycles has revealed its new 2022 Enduro range for the international market. Its entire Enduro lineup comprises seven models which sit in two different ranges - TE and FE.

While the former (TE) range includes three models with two-stroke engines, the latter (FE) range includes the remaining four models which use four-stroke powertrains.

The Husqvarna TE range features models such as the TE 150i, TE 250i and TE 300i. As the name suggests, the TE 150i uses a 150 cc engine, TE 250i uses a 250 cc engine and TE 300i uses a 300cc engine. The TE range includes FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 and FE 501 with 250cc, 350cc, 450cc and 511cc four-stroke engines, respectively.

The company has updated the new 2022 Enduro models with new colour schemes and graphics featuring yellow highlights. The new range features Braktec brakes and clutch setup. For the record, Braktec is a sister concern of J.Juan which is responsible for manufacturing hydraulic brake and clutch for a slew of bike makers in Europe, as well as for Indian Motorcycle in the United States and CFMoto in China.

The 2022 Husqvarna Enduro range has been priced from Euro 9,699 (converts to ₹8.61 lakh) for the TE 150i and extends up to Euro 12,199 (converts to ₹10.83 lakh) for the FE 501.

The new Husqvarna motorcycles have already reached the European dealerships. As far as the India launch is concerned, chances are less likely that Bajaj Auto will consider these bikes for India seeing the Enduro segment isn't exactly sought after in the country.